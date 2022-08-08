Currently, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) stock is trading at $0.41, marking a gain of 7.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -88.43% below its 52-week high of $3.50 and 22.73% above its 52-week low of $0.33. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.47% below the high and +25.38% above the low.

It is also worth considering a company’s price to sales ratio for the last twelve months, which is 5.96.

How does TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 29.05% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 12.49% of its stock and 17.61% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp holding total of 0.18 million shares that make 0.49% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 74401.0.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 22379.0 shares of TCBP, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 9012.0.

An overview of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) traded 544,873 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3744 and price change of +0.03. With the moving average of $0.4103 and a price change of -0.22, about 1,065,287 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, TCBP’s 100-day average volume is 1,105,579 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.8318 and a price change of -0.51.