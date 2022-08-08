MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) marked $2.13 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.95. While MoneyLion Inc. has overperformed by 9.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ML fell by -78.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.34 to $1.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 27, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on November 22, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ML. Craig Hallum also rated ML shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 08, 2021.

Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 110.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 1.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ML stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.84%, with a gain of 35.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ML is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MoneyLion Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ML shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ML appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Macquarie Investment Management L’s position in ML has decreased by -5.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,950,940 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.54 million, following the sale of -267,427 additional shares during the last quarter. Peak6 Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ML during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 649,948 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,315,145.

During the first quarter, Water Island Capital LLC added a 673,696 position in ML. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1.58 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 113.11%, now holding 2.98 million shares worth $3.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. increased its ML holdings by 163.70% and now holds 1.76 million ML shares valued at $2.32 million with the added 1.09 million shares during the period. ML shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.00% at present.