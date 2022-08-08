In Friday’s session, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) marked $19.73 per share, up from $19.16 in the previous session. While Relay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 2.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RLAY fell by -40.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.15 to $12.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.66% in the last 200 days.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) recommending Underperform. A report published by Berenberg on February 01, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RLAY. BofA Securities also rated RLAY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 21, 2021. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 15, 2020, but set its price target from $54 to $57. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for RLAY, as published in its report on December 08, 2020. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $54 for RLAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RLAY has an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.80%, with a gain of 3.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.00, showing growth from the present price of $19.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RLAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Relay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RLAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RLAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in RLAY has increased by 0.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,295,430 shares of the stock, with a value of $256.2 million, following the purchase of 10,822 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RLAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.54%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 32,445 additional shares for a total stake of worth $101.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,056,377.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 844,377 position in RLAY. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 15817.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.33%, now holding 4.85 million shares worth $81.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, BVF Partners LP increased its RLAY holdings by 44.72% and now holds 4.53 million RLAY shares valued at $75.89 million with the added 1.4 million shares during the period.