A share of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) closed at $2.96 per share on Friday, up from $2.74 day before. While The RealReal Inc. has overperformed by 8.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REAL fell by -81.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.09 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.64% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) recommending Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for REAL. Credit Suisse also Downgraded REAL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 29, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on March 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Overweight’ rating for REAL, as published in its report on February 24, 2022. Wedbush’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for REAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The RealReal Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -353.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and REAL is registering an average volume of 5.11M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.71%, with a gain of 27.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.42, showing growth from the present price of $2.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The RealReal Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in REAL has increased by 3.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,243,425 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.04 million, following the purchase of 230,213 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in REAL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 60.32%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,011,835 additional shares for a total stake of worth $13.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,347,314.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -32,586 position in REAL. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -2.75 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.02%, now holding 4.88 million shares worth $12.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its REAL holdings by 66.52% and now holds 3.94 million REAL shares valued at $9.8 million with the added 1.57 million shares during the period. REAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.40% at present.