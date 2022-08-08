The share price of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) fell to $1.35 per share on Friday from $1.42. While 36Kr Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRKR fell by -25.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.39 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.76% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2019, Needham started tracking 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) recommending Buy.

Analysis of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and KRKR is recording an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 33.54%, with a gain of 14.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.08, showing growth from the present price of $1.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 36Kr Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KRKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KRKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Citadel Advisors LLC’s position in KRKR has decreased by -33.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,113 shares of the stock, with a value of $18838.0, following the sale of -9,177 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 10,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11232.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,800.

During the first quarter, IBI Mutual Funds Management subtracted a -40 position in KRKR. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 293.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its KRKR holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 KRKR shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 14960.0 shares during the period. KRKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.