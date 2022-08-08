The share price of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) fell to $0.13 per share on Friday from $0.13. While Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -5.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSCW fell by -85.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.25 to $0.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.87% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 304.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CSCW is recording an average volume of 10.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.93%, with a gain of 2.37% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSCW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSCW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CSCW has increased by 0.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 344,358 shares of the stock, with a value of $45455.0, following the purchase of 1,226 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another increased to its shares in CSCW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 125.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 95,152 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22576.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 171,029.

CSCW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.