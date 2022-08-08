A share of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) closed at $6.62 per share on Friday, up from $6.57 day before. While ToughBuilt Industries Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TBLT fell by -93.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.99 to $1.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.68% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -76.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TBLT is registering an average volume of 13.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.11%, with a loss of -6.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $225.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TBLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TBLT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TBLT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 30,566 shares of the stock, with a value of $68162.0, following the purchase of 30,566 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in TBLT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 387.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 23,663 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66394.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,773.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -3,082 position in TBLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased an additional 20191.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 831.25%, now holding 22620.0 shares worth $50443.0. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its TBLT holdings by 0.00% and now holds 7410.0 TBLT shares valued at $16524.0 with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. TBLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.20% at present.