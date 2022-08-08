A share of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) closed at $93.05 per share on Friday, up from $88.90 day before. While Coinbase Global Inc. has overperformed by 4.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COIN fell by -63.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $368.90 to $40.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.95% in the last 200 days.

On July 06, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on June 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for COIN. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on June 15, 2022, but set its price target from $173 to $89. JP Morgan June 14, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for COIN, as published in its report on June 14, 2022. Cowen’s report from May 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $85 for COIN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and COIN is registering an average volume of 17.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.29%, with a gain of 47.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $112.77, showing growth from the present price of $93.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coinbase Global Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is based in the USA. When comparing Coinbase Global Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -303.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in COIN has increased by 28.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,951,225 shares of the stock, with a value of $420.89 million, following the purchase of 1,968,476 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,938,548 additional shares for a total stake of worth $326.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,938,548.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, added a 1,701,828 position in COIN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.62%, now holding 5.99 million shares worth $281.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem increased its COIN holdings by 24.00% and now holds 4.0 million COIN shares valued at $188.12 million with the added 0.77 million shares during the period. COIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.