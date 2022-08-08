As of Friday, Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s (AMEX:RMED) stock closed at $0.19, down from $0.19 the previous day. While Ra Medical Systems Inc. has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RMED fell by -94.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.65 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.62% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2019, Piper Jaffray Downgraded Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) to Neutral. A report published by Maxim Group on November 02, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RMED.

Analysis of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 125.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RMED is recording 4.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.73%, with a gain of 15.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.55, showing growth from the present price of $0.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RMED is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ra Medical Systems Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RMED shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RMED appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RMED has increased by 129.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 333,762 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.1 million, following the purchase of 188,608 additional shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial BD LLC made another increased to its shares in RMED during the first quarter, upping its stake by 632.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 167,227 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60815.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 193,677.

During the first quarter, Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added a 60,000 position in RMED. Dowling & Yahnke LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 68448.0 shares worth $21493.0. RMED shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.40% at present.