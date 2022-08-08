The share price of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) rose to $2.24 per share on Friday from $1.83. While Highway Holdings Limited has overperformed by 22.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIHO fell by -37.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.02 to $1.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.05% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of HIHO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.14 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Highway Holdings Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HIHO is recording an average volume of 10.79K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 26.63%, with a gain of 21.08% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Highway Holdings Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Metal Fabrication sector, Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) is based in the Hong Kong. When comparing Highway Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.90%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIHO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIHO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in HIHO has decreased by -0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 235,215 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.53 million, following the sale of -100 additional shares during the last quarter. Zeff Holding Co. LLC made another decreased to its shares in HIHO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -49.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -139,953 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 142,315.

At the end of the first quarter, HCP Asset Management SA decreased its HIHO holdings by -36.50% and now holds 3492.0 HIHO shares valued at $7892.0 with the lessened 2007.0 shares during the period. HIHO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.10% at present.