Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) closed Friday at $0.75 per share, up from $0.59 a day earlier. While Helbiz Inc. has overperformed by 27.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HLBZ fell by -92.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.88 to $0.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.79% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 120.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Helbiz Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 746.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HLBZ is recording an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.04%, with a gain of 54.15% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Helbiz Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HLBZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HLBZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Credit Suisse AG’s position in HLBZ has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 940,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.61 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HLBZ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 384.75%.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its HLBZ holdings by 25.34% and now holds 44448.0 HLBZ shares valued at $28891.0 with the added 8985.0 shares during the period. HLBZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.50% at present.