The share price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) fell to $2.14 per share on Friday from $2.22. While Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. has underperformed by -3.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BHAT fell by -68.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.80 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -42.59% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -99.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BHAT is recording an average volume of 6.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.57%, with a loss of -15.42% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BHAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BHAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in BHAT has decreased by -55.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,141 shares of the stock, with a value of $57402.0, following the sale of -24,980 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,505 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9989.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,505.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC subtracted a 0 position in BHAT. Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 200.0 shares worth $570.0. At the end of the first quarter, Esfera Capital Gestión SGIIC SA decreased its BHAT holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 BHAT shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 21130.0 shares during the period. BHAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.70% at present.