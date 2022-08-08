A share of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) closed at $3.22 per share on Friday, down from $3.57 day before. While GeoVax Labs Inc. has underperformed by -9.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GOVX fell by -26.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.50 to $0.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.10% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2020, Maxim Group started tracking GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) recommending Buy.

Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GOVX is registering an average volume of 26.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 34.61%, with a gain of 17.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GOVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GeoVax Labs Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GOVX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GOVX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 435,150 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.36 million, following the purchase of 435,150 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GOVX during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 256,224.

During the first quarter, Cavalry Fund I Management LLC subtracted a -23,290 position in GOVX. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 52824.0 shares worth $43844.0. GOVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 15.00% at present.