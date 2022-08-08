A share of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) closed at $8.23 per share on Friday, up from $7.17 day before. While Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 14.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FULC rose by 3.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $33.10 to $3.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.99% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FULC. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded FULC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2021. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FULC, as published in its report on March 22, 2021. Stifel’s report from March 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for FULC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FULC is registering an average volume of 730.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.57%, with a gain of 39.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.38, showing growth from the present price of $8.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FULC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FULC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FULC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in FULC has increased by 0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,095,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.87 million, following the purchase of 13,619 additional shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP made another decreased to its shares in FULC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -255,678 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,611,194.

During the first quarter, Suvretta Capital Management LLC added a 237,841 position in FULC. Cowen & Co. LLC sold an additional -1.07 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -30.91%, now holding 2.39 million shares worth $11.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FULC holdings by 0.69% and now holds 2.02 million FULC shares valued at $9.9 million with the added 13803.0 shares during the period.