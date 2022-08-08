In the current trading session, Fluence Energy Inc.’s (FLNC) stock is trading at the price of $17.63, a gain of 6.33% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -55.25% less than its 52-week high of $39.40 and 255.44% better than its 52-week low of $4.96. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.67% below the high and +114.80% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 2.80. FLNC’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.76, resulting in an 4.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC): Earnings History

If we examine Fluence Energy Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$1, beating the consensus of -$0.32. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.68, resulting in a -212.50% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$1 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.32. That was a difference of -$0.68 and a surprise of -212.50%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.28% of shares. A total of 183 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 111.49% of its stock and 111.81% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holding total of 5.53 million shares that make 10.02% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 72.44 million.

The securities firm Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2.74 million shares of FLNC, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.97%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 35.92 million.

An overview of Fluence Energy Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) traded 913,050 shares per day, with a moving average of $12.07 and price change of +8.21. With the moving average of $10.63 and a price change of +9.12, about 1,167,168 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FLNC’s 100-day average volume is 1,406,494 shares, alongside a moving average of $10.67 and a price change of +7.25.