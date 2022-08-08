As of Friday, Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock closed at $4.11, down from $4.42 the previous day. While Poseida Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PSTX fell by -51.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.10 to $1.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.14% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) recommending Overweight. A report published by BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PSTX. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on August 04, 2020, and assigned a price target of $30. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PSTX, as published in its report on August 04, 2020.

Analysis of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX)

One of the most important indicators of Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -97.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PSTX is recording 1.27M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.36%, with a gain of 65.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.25, showing growth from the present price of $4.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PSTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Poseida Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PSTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PSTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PSTX has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,367,864 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.17 million, following the purchase of 5,923 additional shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in PSTX during the first quarter, downing its stake by 0.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.82 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,967,227.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -85,234 position in PSTX. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 291.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.02%, now holding 1.42 million shares worth $3.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Aisling Capital Management LP decreased its PSTX holdings by 0.00% and now holds 1.04 million PSTX shares valued at $2.69 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. PSTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.50% at present.