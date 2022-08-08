As of Friday, Creatd Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock closed at $0.70, up from $0.67 the previous day. While Creatd Inc. has overperformed by 5.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRTD fell by -79.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.80 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -56.18% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Creatd Inc. (CRTD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 85.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Creatd Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRTD is recording 1.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.20%, with a loss of -6.32% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Creatd Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRTD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRTD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CRTD has increased by 3.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 703,773 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.52 million, following the purchase of 23,300 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP decreased its CRTD holdings by -42.39% and now holds 46805.0 CRTD shares valued at $34589.0 with the lessened 34435.0 shares during the period. CRTD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.60% at present.