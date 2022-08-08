Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.62% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.25. Its current price is -42.09% under its 52-week high of $2.15 and 182.95% more than its 52-week low of $0.44. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -8.83% below the high and +24.90% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, GTE’s SMA-200 is $1.2264.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 0.77 right now. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 2.77.

How does Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE): Earnings History

If we examine Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.05, beating the consensus of $0.1. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -50.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.1. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -50.00%.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.31% of shares. A total of 117 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 28.57% of its stock and 29.24% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp holding total of 24.38 million shares that make 6.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 30.19 million.

The securities firm Royal Bank of Canada holds 12.27 million shares of GTE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 15.19 million.

An overview of Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) traded 4,180,727 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2025 and price change of +0.16. With the moving average of $1.3740 and a price change of -0.42, about 7,183,661 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GTE’s 100-day average volume is 7,090,186 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.4841 and a price change of -0.14.