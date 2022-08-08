Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) closed Friday at $60.27 per share, down from $61.93 a day earlier. While Novavax Inc. has underperformed by -2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVAX fell by -73.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $277.80 to $34.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.49% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) recommending Underperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on February 23, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NVAX. Jefferies also rated NVAX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $198 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 22, 2022. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on January 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $150. JP Morgan May 12, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NVAX, as published in its report on May 12, 2021. Jefferies’s report from December 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $200 for NVAX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Novavax Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -572.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NVAX is recording an average volume of 7.25M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.03%, with a gain of 10.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $150.60, showing growth from the present price of $60.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVAX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Novavax Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVAX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVAX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NVAX has increased by 1.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,868,884 shares of the stock, with a value of $353.27 million, following the purchase of 81,711 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NVAX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 76,884 additional shares for a total stake of worth $186.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,626,649.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 596,322 position in NVAX. Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP purchased an additional 93648.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.57%, now holding 1.33 million shares worth $68.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its NVAX holdings by 1.65% and now holds 1.0 million NVAX shares valued at $51.4 million with the added 16229.0 shares during the period. NVAX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.40% at present.