As of Friday, Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock closed at $0.48, down from $1.02 the previous day. While Helius Medical Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -53.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HSDT fell by -96.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.22 to $0.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.88% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2021, Noble Capital Markets started tracking Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -181.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HSDT is recording 1.84M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 45.88%, with a loss of -43.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HSDT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helius Medical Technologies Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HSDT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HSDT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Columbus Capital Management LLC’s position in HSDT has increased by 90.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 278,010 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.33 million, following the purchase of 131,760 additional shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in HSDT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.16%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 255,400.

During the first quarter, Kepos Capital LP subtracted a -25,304 position in HSDT. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased an additional 5400.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.42%, now holding 62750.0 shares worth $74045.0. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its HSDT holdings by -31.60% and now holds 53886.0 HSDT shares valued at $63585.0 with the lessened 24894.0 shares during the period. HSDT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.20% at present.