Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) closed Friday at $0.13 per share, down from $0.14 a day earlier. While Digital Brands Group Inc. has underperformed by -5.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBGI fell by -96.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.64 to $0.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.61% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 750.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Digital Brands Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DBGI is recording an average volume of 6.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.83%, with a gain of 21.56% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Digital Brands Group Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBGI has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 356,100 shares of the stock, with a value of $69440.0, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DBGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 134.01%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its DBGI holdings by 155.01% and now holds 14523.0 DBGI shares valued at $2832.0 with the added 8828.0 shares during the period. DBGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.50% at present.