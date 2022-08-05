In Thursday’s session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) marked $14.32 per share, down from $14.52 in the previous session. While Euronav NV has underperformed by -1.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EURN rose by 75.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.94 to $7.55, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.22% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) recommending Hold. A report published by Jefferies on April 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EURN. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on March 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $13. BTIG Research January 08, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for EURN, as published in its report on January 08, 2021. DNB Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

With EURN’s current dividend of $0.12 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EURN has an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.59%, with a gain of 6.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.95, showing decline from the present price of $14.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EURN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Euronav NV Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EURN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EURN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EURN has increased by 47.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,238,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.22 million, following the purchase of 2,954,195 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,124,073 additional shares for a total stake of worth $108.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,124,073.

During the first quarter, AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA subtracted a -39,486 position in EURN. Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI purchased an additional 0.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.58%, now holding 5.35 million shares worth $63.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EURN holdings by -4.01% and now holds 5.11 million EURN shares valued at $60.94 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. EURN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.37% at present.