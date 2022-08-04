In the current trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s (WBD) stock is trading at the price of $16.84, a gain of 0.81% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -46.61% less than its 52-week high of $31.55 and 31.96% better than its 52-week low of $12.77. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -1.93% below the high and +26.59% above the low.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 3.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 16.49. WBD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.83, resulting in an 9.84 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 17 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.06 in simple terms.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD): Earnings History

If we examine Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, slashing the consensus of $0.04. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.65, resulting in a 1,625.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.69 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.04. That was a difference of $0.65 and a surprise of 1,625.00%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: WBD) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 8.43% of shares. A total of 1,242 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.02% of its stock and 12.03% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 18.22 million shares that make 0.75% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 454.04 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 14.77 million shares of WBD, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.61%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 368.18 million.

An overview of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) traded 17,783,439 shares per day, with a moving average of $14.75 and price change of +2.48. With the moving average of $15.15 and a price change of -1.30, about 20,524,680 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.