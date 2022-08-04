As of Wednesday, CalAmp Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock closed at $5.16, up from $4.84 the previous day. While CalAmp Corp. has overperformed by 6.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CAMP fell by -57.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.23 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.28% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2021, Craig Hallum Downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on September 24, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CAMP. Craig Hallum also reiterated CAMP shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 25, 2021. JP Morgan December 18, 2020d the rating to Underweight on December 18, 2020, and set its price target from $10 to $11. Jefferies April 17, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CAMP, as published in its report on April 17, 2020. Craig Hallum’s report from March 05, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for CAMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of CalAmp Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CAMP is recording 523.57K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.52%, with a gain of 13.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.75, showing growth from the present price of $5.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CAMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CalAmp Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CAMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CAMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CAMP has increased by 0.45% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,293,367 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.07 million, following the purchase of 23,706 additional shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CAMP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 56,058 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,565,743.

During the first quarter, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC subtracted a -58,161 position in CAMP. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 2.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,447.61%, now holding 2.23 million shares worth $9.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its CAMP holdings by 24.11% and now holds 2.2 million CAMP shares valued at $9.17 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. CAMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.50% at present.