In Wednesday’s session, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) marked $2.80 per share, down from $3.30 in the previous session. While Newpark Resources Inc. has underperformed by -15.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NR fell by -16.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.81 to $1.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.94% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2020, CapitalOne Downgraded Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) to Equal Weight. A report published by Evercore ISI on March 09, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘In-line’ for NR. Cowen January 19, 2017d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for NR, as published in its report on January 19, 2017. CapitalOne also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Newpark Resources Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NR has an average volume of 580.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a loss of -18.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Newpark Resources Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd’s position in NR has increased by 0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,575,203 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.68 million, following the purchase of 39,290 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in NR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.86%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -49,570 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,710,055.

During the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP added a 1,759,137 position in NR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 67352.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.47%, now holding 4.51 million shares worth $13.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NR holdings by 2.54% and now holds 4.29 million NR shares valued at $13.27 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. NR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.60% at present.