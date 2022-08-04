Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) closed Wednesday at $115.02 per share, down from $116.34 a day earlier. While Airbnb Inc. has underperformed by -1.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABNB fell by -21.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $212.58 to $86.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.68% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, Argus started tracking Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) recommending Hold. A report published by JMP Securities on June 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ABNB. Wolfe Research also reiterated ABNB shares as ‘Peer Perform’, quoting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 15, 2022. Citigroup April 20, 2022d the rating to Buy on April 20, 2022, and set its price target from $214 to $200. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for ABNB, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $170 for ABNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 70.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Airbnb Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ABNB is recording an average volume of 8.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.66%, with a gain of 7.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $169.73, showing growth from the present price of $115.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Airbnb Inc. Shares?

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Travel Services market. When comparing Airbnb Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 98.48, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 98.50%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ABNB has decreased by -3.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,350,212 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.9 billion, following the sale of -660,869 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ABNB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -285,994 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.56 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,488,537.

During the first quarter, Jennison Associates LLC added a 996,378 position in ABNB. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 2.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.44%, now holding 13.84 million shares worth $1.23 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its ABNB holdings by 30.53% and now holds 12.95 million ABNB shares valued at $1.15 billion with the added 3.03 million shares during the period. ABNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 63.30% at present.