Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)’s stock is trading at $2.53 at the moment marking a rise of 35.29% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -96.73% less than their 52-week high of $77.34, and 70.37% over their 52-week low of $1.49. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.00% below the high and +40.35% above the low.

As an additional measure, we should look at the company’s price-to-sales ratio for the past year, which is 47.01 at the moment. SOPA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.03, resulting in an 1.52 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA): Earnings History

If we examine Society Pass Incorporated’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.3, beating the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.16, resulting in a -114.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.3 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of -$0.16 and a surprise of -114.30%.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 40.33% of shares. A total of 51 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.37% of its stock and 9.01% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC holding total of 0.43 million shares that make 1.82% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.06 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 0.17 million shares of SOPA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.72%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.42 million.

An overview of Society Pass Incorporated’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) traded 1,904,842 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.9249 and price change of +0.47. With the moving average of $2.0339 and a price change of +0.25, about 2,026,411 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SOPA’s 100-day average volume is 2,717,135 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.2337 and a price change of +0.19.