In Wednesday’s session, The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) marked $3.55 per share, up from $3.42 in the previous session. While The Honest Company Inc. has overperformed by 3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HNST fell by -74.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.59 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.66% in the last 200 days.

On June 09, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on March 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for HNST. Jefferies also Downgraded HNST shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 25, 2022. Guggenheim August 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HNST, as published in its report on August 16, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for HNST shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Honest Company Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HNST has an average volume of 1.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a gain of 7.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.15, showing growth from the present price of $3.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HNST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Honest Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HNST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HNST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HNST has decreased by -3.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,347,473 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.69 million, following the sale of -162,906 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HNST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.04%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -42,085 additional shares for a total stake of worth $11.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,020,523.

During the first quarter, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC subtracted a -1,927,351 position in HNST. Champlain Investment Partners LLC sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.33%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $7.12 million. HNST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.70% at present.