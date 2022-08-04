Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) marked $9.30 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $9.27. While Hudson Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HDSN rose by 159.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.76 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.02% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2022, ROTH Capital Upgraded Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 12, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HDSN. B. Riley FBR Inc. also reiterated HDSN shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 06, 2018. Singular Research December 23, 2013d its ‘BUY – Long-Term’ rating to ‘Buy’ for HDSN, as published in its report on December 23, 2013.

Analysis of Hudson Technologies Inc. (HDSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 149.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 86.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.22M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HDSN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a gain of 10.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $9.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HDSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HDSN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HDSN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cooper Creek Partners Management’s position in HDSN has decreased by -16.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,423,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $25.71 million, following the sale of -665,860 additional shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another decreased to its shares in HDSN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -97,301 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,983,205.

At the end of the first quarter, Westerly Capital Management LLC decreased its HDSN holdings by -6.22% and now holds 2.03 million HDSN shares valued at $15.21 million with the lessened -0.13 million shares during the period. HDSN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.10% at present.