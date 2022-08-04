The share price of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) rose to $7.18 per share on Wednesday from $6.76. While LifeStance Health Group Inc. has overperformed by 6.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST fell by -70.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.98 to $4.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.54% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2022, UBS Downgraded LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on November 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LFST. Cowen also rated LFST shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2021. Morgan Stanley August 16, 2021d the rating to Equal-Weight on August 16, 2021, and set its price target from $36 to $16. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LFST, as published in its report on July 06, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $36 for LFST shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 41.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LFST is recording an average volume of 788.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.32%, with a gain of 22.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LFST has increased by 14.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,142,319 shares of the stock, with a value of $206.51 million, following the purchase of 4,809,630 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LFST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 80.66%.

At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its LFST holdings by -3.76% and now holds 3.53 million LFST shares valued at $19.62 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. LFST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.70% at present.