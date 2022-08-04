As of Wednesday, Vertiv Holdings Co’s (NYSE:VRT) stock closed at $11.99, up from $11.77 the previous day. While Vertiv Holdings Co has overperformed by 1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRT fell by -57.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.80 to $7.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.26% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) to Overweight. A report published by Cowen on February 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for VRT. Vertical Research also Downgraded VRT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 23, 2022. BofA Securities February 23, 2022d the rating to Underperform on February 23, 2022, and set its price target from $17 to $15. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for VRT, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $29 for VRT shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Investors in Vertiv Holdings Co will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.01 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Vertiv Holdings Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and VRT is recording 4.46M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.30%, with a gain of 14.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.42, showing growth from the present price of $11.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vertiv Holdings Co Shares?

The Electrical Equipment & Parts market is dominated by Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) based in the USA. When comparing Vertiv Holdings Co shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -75.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau’s position in VRT has increased by 208.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,821,637 shares of the stock, with a value of $261.57 million, following the purchase of 21,502,590 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VRT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 47,561 additional shares for a total stake of worth $215.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 26,168,210.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC added a 1,226,985 position in VRT. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 5.64 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 73.32%, now holding 13.34 million shares worth $109.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VRT holdings by 1.08% and now holds 11.67 million VRT shares valued at $95.89 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. VRT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.10% at present.