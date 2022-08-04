In Wednesday’s session, Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) marked $26.80 per share, down from $27.23 in the previous session. While Delek US Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 54.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.93 to $13.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.37% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) to Neutral. A report published by Goldman on October 14, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DK. Morgan Stanley also rated DK shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2021. Citigroup August 26, 2021d the rating to Sell on August 26, 2021, and set its price target from $25 to $8. Wolfe Research July 14, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for DK, as published in its report on July 14, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $24 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Tudor Pickering also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 86.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -11.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DK has an average volume of 1.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.33, showing growth from the present price of $26.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DK has increased by 6.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,588,607 shares of the stock, with a value of $196.09 million, following the purchase of 447,249 additional shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.39%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 401,246 additional shares for a total stake of worth $133.87 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,180,855.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -66,129 position in DK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.70%, now holding 3.49 million shares worth $90.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DK holdings by 6.60% and now holds 3.47 million DK shares valued at $89.58 million with the added 0.21 million shares during the period. DK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.