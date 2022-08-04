Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) marked $6.18 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $6.50. While Amplify Energy Corp. has underperformed by -4.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPY rose by 94.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.86 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.66% in the last 200 days.

On October 04, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on November 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMPY. Northland Capital also rated AMPY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 14, 2019.

Analysis of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Amplify Energy Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 67.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 904.31K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMPY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.61%, with a loss of -10.30% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Amplify Energy Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMPY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMPY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Avenue Capital Management II LP’s position in AMPY has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,561,375 shares of the stock, with a value of $16.75 million, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMPY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 222,855 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,653,364.

During the first quarter, Newtyn Management LLC added a 25,000 position in AMPY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 316.41%, now holding 0.54 million shares worth $3.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its AMPY holdings by 713.86% and now holds 0.48 million AMPY shares valued at $3.12 million with the added 0.42 million shares during the period. AMPY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.60% at present.