In Wednesday’s session, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DV) marked $23.87 per share, up from $23.05 in the previous session. While DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DV fell by -31.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.79 to $17.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.56% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on July 15, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DV. BMO Capital Markets also rated DV shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 23, 2022. JP Morgan February 23, 2022d the rating to Neutral on February 23, 2022, and set its price target from $42 to $32. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DV, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. Truist’s report from November 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for DV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DV has an average volume of 758.86K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a gain of 2.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.67, showing growth from the present price of $23.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. Shares?

Software – Application giant DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 162.38, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DV has decreased by -33.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,781,079 shares of the stock, with a value of $153.73 million, following the sale of -3,469,864 additional shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in DV during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,171,534 additional shares for a total stake of worth $145.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,420,000.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 48,059 position in DV. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.15%, now holding 3.94 million shares worth $89.31 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its DV holdings by 13.84% and now holds 3.14 million DV shares valued at $71.23 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. DV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.50% at present.