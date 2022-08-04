Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) closed Wednesday at $3.48 per share, up from $3.39 a day earlier. While Athira Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHA fell by -65.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.65 to $2.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.40% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ATHA. Jefferies June 23, 2022d the rating to Hold on June 23, 2022, and set its price target from $32 to $3. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ATHA, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. Berenberg’s report from April 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $33 for ATHA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Athira Pharma Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 28.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATHA is recording an average volume of 982.34K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.03%, with a loss of -1.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Athira Pharma Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s position in ATHA has increased by 40.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,811,149 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.67 million, following the purchase of 1,385,233 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ATHA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -21,321 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,210,051.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -112,940 position in ATHA. RTW Investments LP sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 1.91 million shares worth $5.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its ATHA holdings by 12.99% and now holds 1.63 million ATHA shares valued at $4.97 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. ATHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.80% at present.