A share of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) closed at $6.16 per share on Wednesday, up from $5.97 day before. While Diana Shipping Inc. has overperformed by 3.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSX rose by 64.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.89 to $3.31, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.93% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) recommending Buy. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $9.50. Pareto March 16, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for DSX, as published in its report on March 16, 2021. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

It’s important to note that DSX shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 27.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DSX is registering an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a gain of 19.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.67, showing growth from the present price of $6.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diana Shipping Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in DSX has decreased by -2.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,109,557 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.47 million, following the sale of -109,096 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in DSX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,971 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,391,419.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP added a 23,300 position in DSX. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC purchased an additional 0.39 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 67.25%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $4.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. decreased its DSX holdings by -0.10% and now holds 0.78 million DSX shares valued at $3.74 million with the lessened 807.0 shares during the period. DSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.40% at present.