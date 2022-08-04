In the current trading session, Avalon Holdings Corporation’s (AWX) stock is trading at the price of $3.10, a fall of -7.19% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -45.23% less than its 52-week high of $5.66 and 22.52% better than its 52-week low of $2.53. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.16% below the high and +69.76% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AWX’s SMA-200 is $3.37.

Furthermore, one should take into account the price to sales ratio of a company for the last year, which is 0.19. AWX’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.34, resulting in an 5.54 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (AMEX: AWX) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.43% of shares. A total of 15 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 10.84% of its stock and 15.58% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC holding total of 0.13 million shares that make 4.10% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.44 million.

The securities firm Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.12 million shares of AWX, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.53%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.38 million.

An overview of Avalon Holdings Corporation’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Avalon Holdings Corporation (AWX) traded 35,904 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.73 and price change of +1.68. With the moving average of $2.83 and a price change of +1.35, about 17,506 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AWX’s 100-day average volume is 12,425 shares, alongside a moving average of $3.07 and a price change of +0.76.