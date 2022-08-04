Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) closed Wednesday at $3.27 per share, down from $3.29 a day earlier. While Pitney Bowes Inc. has underperformed by -0.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBI fell by -57.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.41 to $3.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.54% in the last 200 days.

On April 30, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on April 30, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PBI. National Securities August 03, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PBI, as published in its report on August 03, 2020. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

The current dividend for PBI investors is set at $0.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PBI is recording an average volume of 1.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.44%, with a loss of -21.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pitney Bowes Inc. Shares?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Business Equipment & Supplies market. When comparing Pitney Bowes Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 173.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PBI has increased by 1.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,521,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.67 million, following the purchase of 361,456 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PBI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 381,594 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,151,434.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 169,235 position in PBI. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC purchased an additional 51799.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.33%, now holding 3.93 million shares worth $14.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem increased its PBI holdings by 9.14% and now holds 3.36 million PBI shares valued at $12.17 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. PBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.90% at present.