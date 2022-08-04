As of Wednesday, Cuentas Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CUEN) stock closed at $0.90, up from $0.53 the previous day. While Cuentas Inc. has overperformed by 71.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUEN fell by -73.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.24 to $0.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.65% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cuentas Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -136.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CUEN is recording 35.89K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.43%, with a gain of 83.96% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cuentas Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CUEN has decreased by 0.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 114,035 shares of the stock, with a value of $71386.0, following the sale of 0 additional shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in CUEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 40.00%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CUEN holdings by 1.66% and now holds 35535.0 CUEN shares valued at $22245.0 with the added 579.0 shares during the period. CUEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.30% at present.