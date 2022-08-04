The share price of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) fell to $24.20 per share on Wednesday from $25.93. While Livent Corporation has underperformed by -6.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTHM rose by 21.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.61 to $18.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.79% in the last 200 days.

On May 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) recommending Hold. A report published by Cowen on May 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for LTHM. Goldman December 15, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for LTHM, as published in its report on December 15, 2021. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Livent Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LTHM is recording an average volume of 3.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.47%, with a loss of -0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.33, showing growth from the present price of $24.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Livent Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LTHM has increased by 1.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,801,651 shares of the stock, with a value of $540.06 million, following the purchase of 417,728 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LTHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 125,355 additional shares for a total stake of worth $390.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,195,402.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 421,082 position in LTHM. Columbia Management Investment Ad purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.26%, now holding 5.9 million shares worth $133.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LTHM holdings by 3.81% and now holds 5.19 million LTHM shares valued at $117.76 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. LTHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.20% at present.