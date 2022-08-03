Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) marked $12.55 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $12.51. While Qualtrics International Inc. has overperformed by 0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XM fell by -69.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.03 to $11.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.33% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) recommending Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on March 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for XM. Evercore ISI also Upgraded XM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 19, 2022. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for XM, as published in its report on December 13, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $48 for XM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Qualtrics International Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -100.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for XM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a gain of 4.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.26, showing growth from the present price of $12.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Qualtrics International Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in XM has decreased by -0.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,173,193 shares of the stock, with a value of $102.25 million, following the sale of -2,387 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in XM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 32.82%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,834,988 additional shares for a total stake of worth $92.89 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,425,606.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -648,999 position in XM. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.81 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.72%, now holding 4.89 million shares worth $61.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Holocene Advisors, LP decreased its XM holdings by -9.59% and now holds 4.79 million XM shares valued at $59.9 million with the lessened -0.51 million shares during the period. XM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.40% at present.