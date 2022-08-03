United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) marked $1.68 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $1.35. While United Time Technology Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 24.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UTME fell by -78.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.30 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.11% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. (UTME)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 19.70K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UTME stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.99%, with a gain of 20.63% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze United Time Technology Co. Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 54.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UTME shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UTME appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 13,660 shares of the stock, with a value of $20490.0, following the purchase of 13,660 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 222 additional shares for a total stake of worth $333.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 222.

UTME shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.