In Tuesday’s session, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) marked $89.87 per share, up from $87.37 in the previous session. While Twilio Inc. has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWLO fell by -76.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $384.48 to $77.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.47% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) to Neutral. A report published by Bernstein on July 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for TWLO. Scotiabank also rated TWLO shares as ‘Sector Outperform’, setting a target price of $215 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 09, 2022. Barclays June 02, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on June 02, 2022, and set its price target from $175 to $110. Robert W. Baird May 16, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TWLO, as published in its report on May 16, 2022. Wolfe Research’s report from February 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $300 for TWLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Twilio Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TWLO has an average volume of 3.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.60%, with a gain of 13.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $181.33, showing growth from the present price of $89.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twilio Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TWLO has increased by 26.73% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,789,100 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.07 billion, following the purchase of 2,697,110 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in TWLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 60.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,610,716 additional shares for a total stake of worth $802.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,574,386.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -206,193 position in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.13%, now holding 6.19 million shares worth $518.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its TWLO holdings by 10.98% and now holds 5.57 million TWLO shares valued at $467.03 million with the added 0.55 million shares during the period. TWLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.00% at present.