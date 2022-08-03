In Tuesday’s session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) marked $35.01 per share, up from $34.81 in the previous session. While Rivian Automotive Inc. has overperformed by 0.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) recommending Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on June 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for RIVN. Exane BNP Paribas also Upgraded RIVN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 12, 2022. Exane BNP Paribas Initiated an Underperform rating on April 11, 2022, and assigned a price target of $35. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for RIVN, as published in its report on March 04, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from March 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $116 for RIVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Redburn also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and RIVN has an average volume of 20.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.89%, with a gain of 10.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.31, showing growth from the present price of $35.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RIVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rivian Automotive Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RIVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RIVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in RIVN has increased by 0.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 162,796,212 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.19 billion, following the purchase of 715,789 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in RIVN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.65%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,318,672 additional shares for a total stake of worth $799.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,074,412.

During the first quarter, Coatue Management LLC subtracted a -4,387,111 position in RIVN. Fidelity Management & Research Co sold an additional -2.05 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.78%, now holding 24.29 million shares worth $625.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Investment Management L decreased its RIVN holdings by -0.46% and now holds 22.19 million RIVN shares valued at $571.28 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. RIVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.60% at present.