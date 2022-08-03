In Tuesday’s session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) marked $13.82 per share, up from $13.74 in the previous session. While KE Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEKE fell by -37.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.98 to $7.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.52% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2022, HSBC Securities Upgraded KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) to Buy. A report published by Citigroup on June 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BEKE. JP Morgan also Upgraded BEKE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $13.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 16, 2022. Morgan Stanley March 16, 2022d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BEKE, as published in its report on March 16, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from March 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for BEKE shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

KE Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BEKE has an average volume of 13.87M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.04%, with a loss of -6.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.99, showing growth from the present price of $13.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEKE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KE Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEKE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEKE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Greenwoods Investments SG Pte Ltd’s position in BEKE has increased by 128.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,246,917 shares of the stock, with a value of $345.48 million, following the purchase of 10,821,125 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEKE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 127.87%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 10,247,253 additional shares for a total stake of worth $327.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,260,988.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. subtracted a -2,514,324 position in BEKE. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem sold an additional -0.84 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.49%, now holding 17.89 million shares worth $321.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Coreview Capital Management Ltd. increased its BEKE holdings by 114.36% and now holds 17.47 million BEKE shares valued at $313.64 million with the added 9.32 million shares during the period. BEKE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.00% at present.