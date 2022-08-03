Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) marked $79.49 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $77.24. While Sea Limited has overperformed by 2.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SE fell by -71.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $372.70 to $54.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -49.98% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Goldman started tracking Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SE. Goldman also reiterated SE shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $300 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 28, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating on January 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $190. BofA Securities January 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for SE, as published in its report on January 03, 2022. CLSA’s report from November 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $455 for SE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sea Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.96M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.94%, with a gain of 10.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $160.92, showing growth from the present price of $79.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sea Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in SE has increased by 1.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,610,989 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.91 billion, following the purchase of 539,330 additional shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in SE during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,940,505 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.34 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,100,417.

During the first quarter, Baillie Gifford & Co. added a 7,293,025 position in SE. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -1.9 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.78%, now holding 14.21 million shares worth $949.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its SE holdings by 18.70% and now holds 13.52 million SE shares valued at $903.95 million with the added 2.13 million shares during the period. SE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.40% at present.