A share of Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) closed at $6.42 per share on Tuesday, up from $6.14 day before. While Cano Health Inc. has overperformed by 4.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CANO fell by -44.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.58 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) recommending Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CANO. BofA Securities also rated CANO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 03, 2022. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on April 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Piper Sandler April 06, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CANO, as published in its report on April 06, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from April 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for CANO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 151.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CANO is registering an average volume of 3.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.05%, with a gain of 3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CANO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cano Health Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CANO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CANO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CANO has decreased by -9.76% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,482,838 shares of the stock, with a value of $124.75 million, following the sale of -3,081,696 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CANO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 609,134 additional shares for a total stake of worth $54.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,546,230.

During the first quarter, Third Point LLC subtracted a -675,000 position in CANO. Maverick Capital Ltd. sold an additional 0.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by 0.00%, now holding 8.35 million shares worth $36.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Owl Creek Asset Management LP increased its CANO holdings by 55.50% and now holds 7.57 million CANO shares valued at $33.17 million with the added 2.7 million shares during the period. CANO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.30% at present.