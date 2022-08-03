Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) marked $4.81 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.03. While Allbirds Inc. has underperformed by -4.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) recommending Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for BIRD. Stifel also Downgraded BIRD shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2022. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on April 29, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Jefferies initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BIRD, as published in its report on March 18, 2022. Stifel’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for BIRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Allbirds Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.74M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BIRD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.97%, with a gain of 2.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.70, showing growth from the present price of $4.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Allbirds Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BIRD has increased by 57.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,846,842 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.98 million, following the purchase of 2,128,481 additional shares during the last quarter. Franklin Advisers, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BIRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 114.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,032,096 additional shares for a total stake of worth $22.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,669,762.

During the first quarter, Jackson Square Partners LLC added a 503,121 position in BIRD. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC purchased an additional 2.52 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 651.02%, now holding 2.9 million shares worth $11.41 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its BIRD holdings by 4,718.29% and now holds 2.55 million BIRD shares valued at $10.0 million with the added 2.49 million shares during the period. BIRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.90% at present.