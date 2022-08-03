A share of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) closed at $15.37 per share on Tuesday, up from $14.11 day before. While DraftKings Inc. has overperformed by 8.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DKNG fell by -68.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $64.58 to $9.77, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.09% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by JMP Securities on June 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for DKNG. Morgan Stanley also rated DKNG shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on May 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $33. Argus March 07, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for DKNG, as published in its report on March 07, 2022. ROTH Capital’s report from February 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for DKNG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DraftKings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -92.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DKNG is registering an average volume of 21.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.67%, with a gain of 21.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.57, showing growth from the present price of $15.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DKNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DraftKings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DKNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DKNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DKNG has increased by 1.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,914,343 shares of the stock, with a value of $314.09 million, following the purchase of 509,366 additional shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in DKNG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.94%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,859,348 additional shares for a total stake of worth $294.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,275,813.

During the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. subtracted a -791,824 position in DKNG. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.42%, now holding 13.33 million shares worth $155.52 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its DKNG holdings by -0.69% and now holds 11.84 million DKNG shares valued at $138.12 million with the lessened 82143.0 shares during the period. DKNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.90% at present.