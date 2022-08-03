Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) closed Tuesday at $0.69 per share, up from $0.67 a day earlier. While Ardelyx Inc. has overperformed by 3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARDX fell by -58.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.92 to $0.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.33% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) to Neutral. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on December 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ARDX. Jefferies July 21, 2021d the rating to Hold on July 21, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $2. Wedbush July 20, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARDX, as published in its report on July 20, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from July 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for ARDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -92.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ardelyx Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -177.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ARDX is recording an average volume of 2.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.44%, with a gain of 1.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.67, showing growth from the present price of $0.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardelyx Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARDX has increased by 1.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,206,142 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.07 million, following the purchase of 54,256 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,761,905 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,761,905.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -477,050 position in ARDX. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.68%, now holding 3.11 million shares worth $1.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Solas Capital Management LLC decreased its ARDX holdings by 0.00% and now holds 2.75 million ARDX shares valued at $1.62 million with the lessened 0.0 shares during the period. ARDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.80% at present.